Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope prays for European unity in emergency

Rome
Coronavirus: Record rise of 2,723 recoveries in 24 hours

Vatican City

Milan
Coronavirus: Man runs over cops to dodge lockdown check

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 141

Rome
Social distancing and masks until COVID vaccine ready-Conte

Milan
Coronavirus:Serie A united in determination to finish season (2)

Turin
Coronavirus: 1st remote working strike to be held in Turin (2)

Arezzo
Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)

Rome
Draghi is being used to attack Conte says Di Maio (4)

Rome
Leonardo launches COVID-19 cyber-attack alarm

Il presidente del Bari Luigi De Laurentiis

Foggiaomicidio
San Severo, litica con connazionale : 20enne della Guinea uccico a coltellate

LecceNel Leccese
Ortelle, trova cadavere insanguinato in casa, pensa a un ladro ma era l fratello morto dopo caduta

BatIl caso
Coronavirus, un 74enne di Canosa muore nelle Marche

PotenzaLa decisione
Fase 2, lunedì riaprono alcuni reparti Fca a Melfi

BariProvvedimento del gip
Bari, frode sulla mascherine vendute all'Asl al 4.000% in più convalidato il sequestro

TarantoIl virus
Coronavirus, Costa Favolosa a Taranto: l'equipaggio è in quarantena

MateraIl caso
Matera

BrindisiIl caso
Carovigno, l’odissea di un anziano dopo frattura del femore

Same unity that was dream of founding fathers needed - Francis

Vatican City, April 22 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that he was praying for European unity ahead of a big EU summit on the bloc's response to the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency. "In this moment when so much unity is needed, between us and between nations, let's pray for Europe, so that it manages to find the fraternal unity that the founding fathers of the European Union dreamed of," Francis said during Mass as the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican.

