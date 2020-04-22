Coronavirus: Pope prays for European unity in emergency

Vatican City, April 22 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that he was praying for European unity ahead of a big EU summit on the bloc's response to the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency. "In this moment when so much unity is needed, between us and between nations, let's pray for Europe, so that it manages to find the fraternal unity that the founding fathers of the European Union dreamed of," Francis said during Mass as the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican.