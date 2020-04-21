Coronavirus: Record rise of 2,723 recoveries in 24 hours

Rome, April 21 - The Civil Protection Department said Tuesday that a new record in the daily number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy has been set, with the total rising by 2,723 to 51,600. Monday's daily rise in recoveries was 1,822. The department also reported a sharp fall in those infected in Italy with COVID-19. It said there are now 107,709 infected, 528 fewer than Monday. On Monday the number of those infected fell for the first time here since the start of the pandemic, by 20. The department said 24,648 people have died after contracting the coronavirus, up 534. Monday's rise was 454. The trend of a fall in intensive care coronavirus cases continued Tuesday with the total down 102 to 2,471, the civil protection department said. The overall number of swabs to have been taken is 1,450,150, 52,126 more than Monday. Over 680,000 have been taken in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.