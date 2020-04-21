Coronavirus: Cardinal slams cops for breaking up Mass (3)
Vatican City
21 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 21 - A top Vatican cardinal on Tuesday slammed police who broke up a Mass near Cremona for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules on Sunday. "No authority is allowed to interrupt the Mass," said Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. The priest who celebrated the Mass, father Lino Viola, called the police intervention "unacceptable" but the Cremona diocese said he had been wrong to break the rules against public gatherings.
