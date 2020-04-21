Coronavirus: Man runs over cops to dodge lockdown check

Coronavirus: Cardinal slams cops for breaking up Mass (3)
Milan
21 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 21 - A 23-year-old Italian man ran over two police near Como Sunday as he dodged a coronavirus lockdown roadblock. The police suffered cuts and bruises while the man was arrested.
