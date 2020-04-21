Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 141
Rome
21 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 21 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 141 as another one died Tuesday. Retired paediatrician Silvio Marsili was the latest physician to die, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO said.
