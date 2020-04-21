Coronavirus:Serie A united in determination to finish season (2)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 141
Milan
21 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 21 - Serie A clubs on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying they were determined to complete this year's season if the government permits, with full respect for player safety norms. Even clubs like Torino and Brescia, previously against completing the season, signed the statement.
