Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, distrutti migliaia di fiori in Puglia: ora un fiore per ogni defunto al cimitero
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Arezzo
21 Aprile 2020
Arezzo, April 21 - A Bangladeshi factory worker fatally stabbed his four-year-old daughter before trying to kill himself by jumping into a well at Levane near Arezzo on Tuesday. He is being pulled out of the well with his injuries as yet unknown. The man also slightly wounded his son, a few years older than the daughter, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su