Spread surges to 240 (2)

Rome
20 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 20 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields surged to 240 points Monday, up from 226 at Friday's close, with the yield rising to 1.9%. The spread is a mark of market confidence in Italian debt.
