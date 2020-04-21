Leonardo launches COVID-19 cyber-attack alarm

Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)
Rome
21 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 21 - Aerospace giant Leonardo on Tuesday launched a coronavirus cyber-attack alarm saying COVID-19 could be a "new lure" for such attacks. It said the pharmaceutical industry could be targeted, including via fake contagion maps.
