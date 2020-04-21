Coronavirus: ISS warns of 'dangerous online drug traffic'

Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)
Rome
21 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 21 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Tuesday there was a "dangerous" online traffic in drugs falsely touted as effective against the coronavirus. It said there was the risk of "acquiring fake products containing toxic substances". ISS chief Gianni Rezza also said that a return to Italy's beaches could only be allowed with social distancing, saying that "it is however still too soon to think about the holidays, and a lot of caution is needed".
