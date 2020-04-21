Coronavirus: Italy's GDP to fall 15% first half of 2020- UPB (2)

Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, distrutti migliaia di fiori in Puglia: ora un fiore per ogni defunto al cimitero
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
21 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 21 - Italy's GDP is set to fall 15% in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus emergency, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday. It added, however, that if the epidemic recedes, economic activity "will expand in the summer".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su