Descalzi confirmed as Eni CEO, Calvosa named president (3)

Rome, April 21 - Claudio Descalzi was confirmed president of State-controlled energy giant Eni on Tuesday while long-time academic Lucia Calvosa was named new president, replacing Emma Marcegaglia. A 59-year-old Roman, Cavosa is a lecturer in commercial law at the university of Pisa. She is the daughter of a magistrate assassinated by leftwing militants in 1978. Eni is facing fresh challenges amid a fall in global oil demand. Marcegaglia is a former head of industrial employers' group Confindustria.