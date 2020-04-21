Mafias may infiltrate Italy's restart effort - interior min (2)

Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, distrutti migliaia di fiori in Puglia: ora un fiore per ogni defunto al cimitero
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
21 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 21 - There is a chance that Italy's mafias may infiltrate the process of restarting the economy after the acute phase of the coronavirus emergency, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Tuesday. "There are margins for the insertion of the mafias into the resumption of economic activities," she said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su