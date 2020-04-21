Martedì 21 Aprile 2020 | 14:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Arezzo
Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)

Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)

 
Rome
Draghi is being used to attack Conte says Di Maio (4)

Draghi is being used to attack Conte says Di Maio (4)

 
Rome
Leonardo launches COVID-19 cyber-attack alarm

Leonardo launches COVID-19 cyber-attack alarm

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italy's GDP to fall 15% first half of 2020- UPB (2)

Coronavirus: Italy's GDP to fall 15% first half of 2020- UPB (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: ISS warns of 'dangerous online drug traffic'

Coronavirus: ISS warns of 'dangerous online drug traffic'

 
Rome
Coronavirus tracing app will respect privacy says Arcuri

Coronavirus tracing app will respect privacy says Arcuri

 
Rome
Descalzi confirmed as Eni CEO, Calvosa named president (3)

Descalzi confirmed as Eni CEO, Calvosa named president (3)

 
Rome
Mafias may infiltrate Italy's restart effort - interior min (2)

Mafias may infiltrate Italy's restart effort - interior min (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Rome having 'different birthday' says Raggi

Coronavirus: Rome having 'different birthday' says Raggi

 
Bologna
Two probed for abducting, raping woman (2)

Two probed for abducting, raping woman (2)

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Learn to listen amid emergency says pope (2)

Coronavirus: Learn to listen amid emergency says pope (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Il presidente del Bari Luigi De Laurentiis

Controffensiva di De Laurentiis: il Bari vuole la serie B sul campo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIL RACCONTO
Il poliedrico artista barese Gianni Ciardo

Parola di Gianni Ciardo: «Quel giorno che ho incontrato Gesù Cristo»

 
FoggiaViolata la quarantena
Mattinata, a spasso con l’auto alla ricerca di una campana di vetro, sanzionato 62enne

Mattinata, a spasso con l’auto alla ricerca di una campana di vetro, sanzionato 62enne

 
TarantoLa denuncia
Taranto, Usb contro Mittal: «Licenziato perché ha critica azienda su Facebook»

Taranto, Usb contro Mittal: «Operaio licenziato perché ha criticato azienda su Facebook»

 
PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, su 602 tamponi registrati 8 nuovi casi

Coronavirus in Basilicata, su 602 tamponi registrati 8 nuovi casi. L'appello del sindaco di Matera

 
BatIl caso
Assalto a banca di Ruvo: è ricercato da dicembre 2018, arrestato latitante di Andria

Assalto a banca di Ruvo: è ricercato da dicembre 2018, arrestato latitante di Andria

 
MateraIl caso
Matera

Matera, l'appello dei gestori di b&b: «Senza aiuto rischiamo il distacco sociale»

 
LecceIl virus nelle Rsa
Allarme Covid 19 in Rsa, a Soleto salgono a 16 le vittime

Allarme Covid 19 nelle case di riposo, a Soleto salgono a 16 le vittime

 
BrindisiIl caso
Carovigno, l’odissea di un anziano dopo frattura del femore

Carovigno, l’odissea di un anziano dopo frattura del femore

 

i più letti

Puglia, giù i contagi: oggi 38 casi di Coronavirus e 10 nuovi decessi

Puglia, giù i contagi: 38 nuovi casi di Coronavirus e 10 decessi. E A Soleto 15esimo morto in Rsa

La Casa di Carta, il ballo scatenato di Nairobi e Tokyo

La Casa di Carta, ballo scatenato Nairobi Tokyo in sala trucco

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

I Camillas a Italia's got talent

Coronavirus, Italia's got talent: I Camillas, addio Mirko Bertuccioli

Rome

Mafias may infiltrate Italy's restart effort - interior min (2)

Lamorgese warns of 'margins for insertion' of organized crime

Mafias may infiltrate Italy's restart effort - interior min (2)

Rome, April 21 - There is a chance that Italy's mafias may infiltrate the process of restarting the economy after the acute phase of the coronavirus emergency, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Tuesday. "There are margins for the insertion of the mafias into the resumption of economic activities," she said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati