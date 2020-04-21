Coronavirus: Rome having 'different birthday' says Raggi

Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)
Rome
21 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 21 - Rome marked its 2,733rd 'birthday' Tuesday with Mayor Virginia Raggi posting iconic views of the Eternal City and saying "this year it will be a rather special birthday, different from usual, but with these beautiful images we want to launch a message of hope and courage to the whole country: together we will make it, we will overcome this difficult moment too".
