Coronavirus: Learn to listen amid emergency says pope (2)

Father fatally stabs 4-year-old daughter, attempts suicide (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19, distrutti migliaia di fiori in Puglia: ora un fiore per ogni defunto al cimitero
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vatican City
21 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 21 - People must learn to listen amid the coronavirus emergency, Pope Francis said Tuesday. "At this time there is so much silence, you can even hear the silence," he said at a Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence. "And may this silence, which is a little new in our habits, teach us to listen, may it make us grow in the capacity of listening. Let us pray for this".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su