Two probed for abducting, raping woman (2)

Bologna
21 Aprile 2020
Bologna, April 21 - Two Romanian men aged 34 and 53 have been placed under investigation on suspicion of abducting and repeatedly raping a woman while threatening her with a hatchet in a former campsite at Viserbella near Rimini. The woman has been taken to hospital. The alleged attack took place on the night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.
