Coronavirus: Newborn tests positive in Aosta hospital

Aosta
21 Aprile 2020
Aosta, April 21 - A boy born at Aosta's Beauregard Hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources said Tuesday. The birth took place last week, on the night of Thursday and Friday. The mother, resident on the outskirts of Aosta and also positive, gave birth with a fever of 38 degrees C. The result of the swab came in a day after the birth. Patients in the hospital's obstetrics and paediatrics wards have been reorganized.
