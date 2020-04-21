Martedì 21 Aprile 2020 | 12:54

Rome
EU summit won't decide on recovery fund - sources (3)

 
Rome
Over 167,000 COVID victims worldwide,2,000 in 24 hours in US

 
Rome
Coronavirus: No. of infected falls for first time in Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll up to 12

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Ninth infection in Vatican (2)

 
Rome
ANSA/ WHO Europe launches vaccines week, says don't drop guard

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Calls to domestic violence hotline surge (2)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: '200 out of 1,000' died at Trivulzio home (2)

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform

 
Trieste
Fincantieri resumes work with 1/10th of workforce

 
Rome
Wife's homosexuality recognised as cause for annulment (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

LEGA PRO
Il presidente del Bari Luigi De Laurentiis

Controffensiva di De Laurentiis: il Bari vuole la serie B sul campo

 

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, su 602 tamponi registrati 8 nuovi casi. L'appello del sindaco di Matera

 
BariL'INIZIATIVA
Mauro Raguseo sindaco di Little Ferry

Molfetta, così le mascherine scavalcano l’oceano

 
FoggiaL'arresto
Foggia, bomba al pub Poseidon: arrestato il presunto autore. Era stato informato da 3 foggiani

 
BatIl caso
Assalto a banca di Ruvo: è ricercato da dicembre 2018, arrestato latitante di Andria

 
MateraIl caso
Matera

Matera, l'appello dei gestori di b&b: «Senza aiuto rischiamo il distacco sociale»

 
LecceIl virus nelle Rsa
Allarme Covid 19 nelle case di riposo, a Soleto salgono a 16 le vittime

 
TarantoStudenti al tempo del virus
Taranto, nasce una nuova generazione: la scuola è alla svolta epocale

 
BrindisiIl caso
Carovigno, l’odissea di un anziano dopo frattura del femore

 

Puglia, giù i contagi: 38 nuovi casi di Coronavirus e 10 decessi. E A Soleto 15esimo morto in Rsa

La Casa di Carta, ballo scatenato Nairobi Tokyo in sala trucco

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Coronavirus, Italia's got talent: I Camillas, addio Mirko Bertuccioli

Rome

Summit will back Eurogroup's 540bn recovery plan say sources

Rome, April 21 - Thursday's European Union summit will not decide on a recovery fund for the coronavirus emergency, EU sources said Tuesday. The summit, they said, will back the Eurogroup's decision on a 540 billion euro recovery plan, but "it won't give all the answers on the numbers of the next EU budget or on what innovative instruments will be fielded to give a response", such as a recovery fund or coronabonds. "All this is an ongoing process", and such instruments "will not be discussed at this summit", the sources told ANSA. Italy is still pushing for coronabonds and is against the use of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), while Spain has just proposed perpetual bonds, an idea also espoused by financier and philanthropist George Soros.

