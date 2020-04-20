Over 167,000 COVID victims worldwide,2,000 in 24 hours in US

Lunedì 20 Aprile 2020 | 21:07

Rome, April 20 - While the number of contagions worldwide crossed the 2.4 million mark and the number of deaths passed (John Hopkins University figures) on Monday, the World Health Organization issued a fresh warning. "We want to re-emphasize that easing (lockdown) restrictions is not the end of the epidemic in any country," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his regular press briefing. "Countries must now ensure they can detect, test, isolate and care for every case, and trace every contact". In the United States alone another 1,997 deaths linked to the coronavirus were registered, taking the total over 40,000, while protests against the lockdown continued in several states. In Spain there was another drop in the number of deaths: 399 in the last 24 hours, the Spanish health ministry reported, taking the total number of victims up to 20,852, while the number of contagions is over 200,000. In Germany there have been 141,672 contagions and 4,404 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The European Commission, meanwhile, has decided to launch a new common European Data Platform to help scientists and researchers to store, share and analyse their information about the coronavirus, the president of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, announced via Twitter on Monday. "By working together to improve testing and treatment and sharing expertise to develop a vaccine, we'll overcome this virus," she said. "I invite all researchers to join the EU data platform".

