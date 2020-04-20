Coronavirus: Ninth infection in Vatican (2)

Coronavirus: No. of infected falls for first time in Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio
Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»
i più letti
Vatican City
20 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 20 - The Vatican on Monday reported that a ninth person had been infected with the coronavirus in the city state. The member of Vatican staff has been hospitalised, said press office chief Matteo Bruni.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su