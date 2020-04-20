Coronavirus: No. of infected falls for first time in Italy

Rome, April 20 - The Civil Protection Department said Monday that, for the first time since the start of the coronavirus emergency, the number of infected fell with respect to the previous day. There are currently 108,237 people infected with COVID-19 in Italy, compared to 108,257 Sunday, a drop of 20. On Sunday the rise was 486. The department said 24,114 people have died with the coronavirus here, up 454. On Sunday the daily rise was 433. It said 48,877 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 1,822. Sunday's rise was 2,128. There are 2,573 people are in intensive care with the coronavirus in Italy, 62 fewer than Sunday, as a trend continues. "It's the lowest figure in a month," said Civil Protection Chief and Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli. The overall number of sabs taken is 1,398.024, 41,483 more than Sunday. Almost 661,000 have been taken in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.