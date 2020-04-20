Coronavirus: Calls to domestic violence hotline surge (2)

Rome, April 20 - Calls to Italy's 1522 domestic violence hotline have surged to 1,039 this month compared to 397 in the same period in 2019, Equal Opportunities and Family Minister Elena Bonetti said Monday. She said the hotline, which also deals with stalking cases, had received 716 calls in March compared to 670 in March 2019. "The work of information in these months in which people are cooped up at home has been crucial," she said.