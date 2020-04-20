Lunedì 20 Aprile 2020 | 19:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: No. of infected falls for first time in Italy

Coronavirus: No. of infected falls for first time in Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll up to 12

Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll up to 12

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Ninth infection in Vatican (2)

Coronavirus: Ninth infection in Vatican (2)

 
Rome
ANSA/ WHO Europe launches vaccines week, says don't drop guard

ANSA/ WHO Europe launches vaccines week, says don't drop guard

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Calls to domestic violence hotline surge (2)

Coronavirus: Calls to domestic violence hotline surge (2)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: '200 out of 1,000' died at Trivulzio home (2)

Coronavirus: '200 out of 1,000' died at Trivulzio home (2)

 
Brussels
Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform

Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform

 
Trieste
Fincantieri resumes work with 1/10th of workforce

Fincantieri resumes work with 1/10th of workforce

 
Rome
Wife's homosexuality recognised as cause for annulment (2)

Wife's homosexuality recognised as cause for annulment (2)

 
Montecatini Terme
New York's Le Cirque restaurant founder dies

New York's Le Cirque restaurant founder dies

 
Rome

++ Coronavirus:Top court hearings to be in videoconf ++

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Foggia, 81enne sola in casa chiama il 112: i Cc le portano la spesa e bombola del gas

Foggia, 81enne sola in casa chiama il 112: i Cc le portano la spesa e bombola del gas

 
Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, «Aprite i centri per lavare cani e gatti»

Bari, «Aprite i centri per lavare cani e gatti»

 
LecceTurismo balneare
distanziamento dei posti in spiaggia

Porto Cesareo, l’estate in tempi di Covid: prove di distanziamento sulle spiagge

 
Tarantocontrolli antidroga
Manduria, nascondeva 350 grammi di hashish nello zaino: nei guai un 20enne

Manduria, nascondeva 350 grammi di hashish nello zaino: nei guai un 20enne

 
MateraInfrastrutture e servizi
Panoramica di Montalbano Jonico

Montalbano Jonico, «no» alla sperimentazione ed installazione del 5G

 
Batemergenza coronavirus
Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio

Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»

Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»

 
BrindisiLa testimonianza
Teddy Sciurti

Brindisi, «L’uomo di Atlantide» risale dall’abisso del Coronavirus

 

i più letti

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Puglia, torna a salire il trend contagi (+120) 650 i pazienti ricoverati Cala numero vittime (+2)

Puglia, torna a salire il trend contagi (+120) 427 i pazienti dimessi Cala numero vittime (+2)

Puglia, giù i contagi: oggi 38 casi di Coronavirus e 10 nuovi decessi

Puglia, giù i contagi: oggi 38 nuovi casi di Coronavirus e 10 decessi

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

Milan

Coronavirus: '200 out of 1,000' died at Trivulzio home (2)

Situation at Milan care home 'very critical' say relatives

Coronavirus: '200 out of 1,000' died at Trivulzio home (2)

Milan, April 20 - Some 200 out of 1,000 residents at Milan care home Pio Albergo Trivulzio have died since the beginning of March, a relatives committee said Monday. It described the situation at the well-known home, whose managers are under investigation on suspicion of culpable negligence, as "very critical".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati