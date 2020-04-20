Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform
Brussels
20 Aprile 2020
Brussels, April 20 - The European Commission has decided to launch a new common European Data Platform to help scientists and researchers to store, share and analyse their information about the coronavirus, the president of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, announced via Twitter on Monday. "By working together to improve testing and treatment and sharing expertise to develop a vaccine, we'll overcome this virus," she said. "I invite all researchers to join the EU data platform".
