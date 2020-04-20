Wife's homosexuality recognised as cause for annulment (2)

Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform
Rome
20 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 20 - The homosexuality of a wife who had been with her husband for over 10 years and had three children with him was recognized Monday as a valid cause for annulment. Italy's supreme Court of Cassation rejected the woman's appeal against what she had termed a lower court's "discriminatory" verdict.
