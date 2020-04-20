Fincantieri resumes work with 1/10th of workforce

Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio
Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»
i più letti
Trieste
20 Aprile 2020
Trieste, April 20 - Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri on Monday resumed work at its main Trieste yard and those in seven other Italian regions with one tenth of its hundreds of workers returning to the job. Many of its workers are still working from home, it said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su