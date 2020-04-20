New York's Le Cirque restaurant founder dies

Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio
Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»
i più letti
Montecatini Terme
20 Aprile 2020
Montecatini Terme, April 20 - Sirio Macconi, founder of New York's legendary Le Cirque restaurant, died in his native Tuscany aged 88 on Sunday night, Macconi, who had worked in Paris and Hamburg before reaching New York, opened Le Cirque in 1974 and went on to entertain presidents from Nixon to Clinton as well as the cream of US movie stars and Pope John Paul II.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su