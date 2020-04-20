Lunedì 20 Aprile 2020 | 17:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform

Coronavirus: EU Commission launches European data platform

 
Trieste
Fincantieri resumes work with 1/10th of workforce

Fincantieri resumes work with 1/10th of workforce

 
Rome
Wife's homosexuality recognised as cause for annulment (2)

Wife's homosexuality recognised as cause for annulment (2)

 
Montecatini Terme
New York's Le Cirque restaurant founder dies

New York's Le Cirque restaurant founder dies

 
Rome

++ Coronavirus:Top court hearings to be in videoconf ++

 
Turin
Anarchists try to stop arrest of two thieves

Anarchists try to stop arrest of two thieves

 
Rome
Lombardy, Marche to be last regions with no cases - forecast

Lombardy, Marche to be last regions with no cases - forecast

 
Florence
Coronavirus: Gucci prototype labs resume work

Coronavirus: Gucci prototype labs resume work

 
Massa

17 probed in highway bridge collapse (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 138

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 138

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Cops break up Mass amid lockdown

Coronavirus: Cops break up Mass amid lockdown

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Foggia, 81enne sola in casa chiama il 112: i Cc le portano la spesa e bombola del gas

Foggia, 81enne sola in casa chiama il 112: i Cc le portano la spesa e bombola del gas

 
Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, «Aprite i centri per lavare cani e gatti»

Bari, «Aprite i centri per lavare cani e gatti»

 
LecceTurismo balneare
distanziamento dei posti in spiaggia

Porto Cesareo, l’estate in tempi di Covid: prove di distanziamento sulle spiagge

 
Tarantocontrolli antidroga
Manduria, nascondeva 350 grammi di hashish nello zaino: nei guai un 20enne

Manduria, nascondeva 350 grammi di hashish nello zaino: nei guai un 20enne

 
MateraInfrastrutture e servizi
Panoramica di Montalbano Jonico

Montalbano Jonico, «no» alla sperimentazione ed installazione del 5G

 
Batemergenza coronavirus
Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio

Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»

Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»

 
BrindisiLa testimonianza
Teddy Sciurti

Brindisi, «L’uomo di Atlantide» risale dall’abisso del Coronavirus

 

i più letti

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Puglia, torna a salire il trend contagi (+120) 650 i pazienti ricoverati Cala numero vittime (+2)

Puglia, torna a salire il trend contagi (+120) 427 i pazienti dimessi Cala numero vittime (+2)

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

Puglia, Lopalco: discesa contagi lenta, serve tempo «Saranno effettuati 8mila test sierologici. L'Istat fornirà la lista»

Puglia, Lopalco: discesa contagi lenta, serve tempo «Presto 8mila test sierologici. L'Istat fornirà la lista»

Montecatini Terme

New York's Le Cirque restaurant founder dies

Sirio Macconi entertained film stars, presidents and popes

New York's Le Cirque restaurant founder dies

Montecatini Terme, April 20 - Sirio Macconi, founder of New York's legendary Le Cirque restaurant, died in his native Tuscany aged 88 on Sunday night, Macconi, who had worked in Paris and Hamburg before reaching New York, opened Le Cirque in 1974 and went on to entertain presidents from Nixon to Clinton as well as the cream of US movie stars and Pope John Paul II.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati