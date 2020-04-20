New York's Le Cirque restaurant founder dies

Montecatini Terme, April 20 - Sirio Macconi, founder of New York's legendary Le Cirque restaurant, died in his native Tuscany aged 88 on Sunday night, Macconi, who had worked in Paris and Hamburg before reaching New York, opened Le Cirque in 1974 and went on to entertain presidents from Nixon to Clinton as well as the cream of US movie stars and Pope John Paul II.