Lombardy, Marche to be last regions with no cases - forecast

Rome, April 20 - Lombardy and Marche will be the last Italian regions to have zero new coronavirus cases, at the end of June, the national regional health observatory forecast Monday. Basilicata and Umbria will be the first, at the end of April, and Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna should see zero infections by the end of May, it said. Other regions will reach the target between the third week of April and the first week of May. In Lazio it will be after May 12.