Lunedì 20 Aprile 2020 | 16:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Lombardy, Marche to be last regions with no cases - forecast

Lombardy, Marche to be last regions with no cases - forecast

 
Florence
Coronavirus: Gucci prototype labs resume work

Coronavirus: Gucci prototype labs resume work

 
Massa

17 probed in highway bridge collapse (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 138

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 138

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Cops break up Mass amid lockdown

Coronavirus: Cops break up Mass amid lockdown

 
Savona
Coronavirus: Man fined for going to see dying father

Coronavirus: Man fined for going to see dying father

 
Venice Biennale postpones theatre, dance festivals

Venice Biennale postpones theatre, dance festivals

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)

Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: More care home inspections in Lombardy

Coronavirus: More care home inspections in Lombardy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Facemasks should be compulsory says Bonaccini (2)

Coronavirus: Facemasks should be compulsory says Bonaccini (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Over 17,000 lockdown breaches at the weekend

Coronavirus: Over 17,000 lockdown breaches at the weekend

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Carcere Bari, «allarmismo ingiustificato»: l'amministrazione penitenziaria replica all'Osapp

Carcere Bari, «allarmismo ingiustificato»: la replica all'Osapp

 
MateraInfrastrutture e servizi
Panoramica di Montalbano Jonico

Montalbano Jonico, «no» alla sperimentazione ed installazione del 5G

 
Batemergenza coronavirus
Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio

Trani, giustizia civile punta sulla tecnologa per «fase 2» e udienze dopo 11 maggio

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»

Fca Melfi, Fim Cisl: «Ripresa produzione graduale e in massima sicurezza»

 
Tarantola richiesta
Coronavirus Taranto, mogli detenuti: «Sia permesso ai nostri cari di espiare pena residua a casa»

Coronavirus Taranto, mogli detenuti: «Sia permesso espiare pena residua a casa»

 
BrindisiLa testimonianza
Teddy Sciurti

Brindisi, «L’uomo di Atlantide» risale dall’abisso del Coronavirus

 
Foggiacontrolli
Cerignola, sorpresi a spingere auto appena rubata: arrestati 2 giovani

Cerignola, sorpresi a spingere auto appena rubata: arrestati 2 giovani

 
LecceIl personaggio
Michele Crisostomo

Di Tricase il neo presidente Enel: è il 48enne Michele Crisostomo

 

i più letti

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Puglia, torna a salire il trend contagi (+120) 650 i pazienti ricoverati Cala numero vittime (+2)

Puglia, torna a salire il trend contagi (+120) 427 i pazienti dimessi Cala numero vittime (+2)

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

Puglia, Lopalco: discesa contagi lenta, serve tempo «Saranno effettuati 8mila test sierologici. L'Istat fornirà la lista»

Puglia, Lopalco: discesa contagi lenta, serve tempo «Presto 8mila test sierologici. L'Istat fornirà la lista»

Massa

17 probed in highway bridge collapse (2)

2 van drivers hurt in incident

Massa, April 20 - Seventeen people were placed under investigation Monday in connection with a bridge that collapsed on a highway near Massa in Tuscany earlier this month. Experts were appointed to establish responsibility in the case. Two van drivers were slightly hurt in the collapse, which Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi said would have caused a "tragedy" if the level of traffic across it had been normal.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati