Coronavirus: Cops break up Mass amid lockdown

Milan
20 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 20 - Carabinieri on Sunday broke up a Mass at Gallignano near Cremona and cited the priest for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules. The Cremona diocese on Monday said Father Lino Viola had been wrong to celebrate the Mass and thanked the faithful for staying away from church during the emergency.
