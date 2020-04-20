Coronavirus: More care home inspections in Lombardy

Milan, April 20 - NAS health and hygiene police carried out more inspections of the region's care homes in a probe into a wave of deaths there on Monday. One was a home near Lecco which is an annex of the Milan home at the centre of the probe, the Pio Albergo Trivulzio. There were also inspections in the provinces of Monza, Como and Varese, as well as other homes in the Milan area.