Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)
Rome
20 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 20 - Local elections across Italy have been put off from May to a 'window' in September-December, sources said after a cabinet meeting Monday. July had been one of the hypotheses before the meeting.
