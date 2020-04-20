Lunedì 20 Aprile 2020 | 14:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)

Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: More care home inspections in Lombardy

Coronavirus: More care home inspections in Lombardy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Facemasks should be compulsory says Bonaccini (2)

Coronavirus: Facemasks should be compulsory says Bonaccini (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Over 17,000 lockdown breaches at the weekend

Coronavirus: Over 17,000 lockdown breaches at the weekend

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Conte renews drive for euro bonds

Coronavirus: Conte renews drive for euro bonds

 
Rome
Man, 22, arrested for trying to kill girlfriend (2)

Man, 22, arrested for trying to kill girlfriend (2)

 
Vatican City
Politicians should seek country's good, not party's - pope

Politicians should seek country's good, not party's - pope

 
Rome
Don't go to banks in person for liquidity loans, SMEs told

Don't go to banks in person for liquidity loans, SMEs told

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 50,000 catering firms 'risk going bust'

Coronavirus: 50,000 catering firms 'risk going bust'

 
Rome
Coronavirus: We must work together for phase two - Speranza

Coronavirus: We must work together for phase two - Speranza

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 137

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 137

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bari«strappa e fuggi»
Bari, scippa cellulare ad una tedesca, arrestato 24enne del Gambia

Bari, scippa cellulare ad una tedesca, arrestato 24enne del Gambia

 
GdM.TV«Sentinelle contro la violenza»
Taranto, maltrattamenti e violenza di genere un video per incentivare la denuncia

Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti

 
Foggiacontrolli
Cerignola, sorpresi a spingere auto appena rubata: arrestati 2 giovani

Cerignola, sorpresi a spingere auto appena rubata: arrestati 2 giovani

 
LecceIl personaggio
Michele Crisostomo

Di Tricase il neo presidente Enel: è il 48enne Michele Crisostomo

 
BatIl caso
un test positivo

Trani, ben 4 tamponi prima di essere dichiarata negativa

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Regione Basilicata, «piccoli prestiti»: già 340 domande

Regione Basilicata, «piccoli prestiti»: già 340 domande

 
BrindisiL'arresto
San Michele Salentino, in casa 129 grammi di marijuana: finisce ai domiciliari

San Michele Salentino, in casa 129 grammi di marijuana: finisce ai domiciliari

 
MateraLa decisione
Covid 19 a Matera, nello stabilimento Natuzzi si producono mascherine

Covid 19, negli stabilimenti pugliesi e lucani di Natuzzi si producono mascherine

 

i più letti

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Palo del Colle, 33 contagi in azienda lavorazione carni

Puglia, torna a salire il trend contagi (+120) 650 i pazienti ricoverati Cala numero vittime (+2)

Puglia, torna a salire il trend contagi (+120) 427 i pazienti dimessi Cala numero vittime (+2)

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

Puglia, Lopalco: discesa contagi lenta, serve tempo «Saranno effettuati 8mila test sierologici. L'Istat fornirà la lista»

Puglia, Lopalco: discesa contagi lenta, serve tempo «Presto 8mila test sierologici. L'Istat fornirà la lista»

Rome

Coronavirus: Over 17,000 lockdown breaches at the weekend

Some 8,700 violations reported on Sunday alone

Coronavirus: Over 17,000 lockdown breaches at the weekend

Rome, April 20 - Over 17,000 people were cited for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules over the weekend, the interior ministry said Monday. Some 8,700 were cited on Sunday alone, it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati