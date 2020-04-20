Coronavirus: Over 17,000 lockdown breaches at the weekend

Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)
Rome
20 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 20 - Over 17,000 people were cited for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules over the weekend, the interior ministry said Monday. Some 8,700 were cited on Sunday alone, it said.
