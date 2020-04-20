Don't go to banks in person for liquidity loans, SMEs told

Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti
i più letti
Rome
20 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 20 - Italy's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were told Monday not to go to banks for their government-backed coronavirus liquidity loans but to apply online or on the phone. "It's not as if you get the banknotes if you go to the branch," said the head of the Italian Banking Association (ABI), Antonio Patuelli. "There is no preferential list for those who arrive (in person)."
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su