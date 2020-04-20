Man, 22, arrested for trying to kill girlfriend (2)

Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti
i più letti
Rome
20 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 22 - A 22-year-old man on Sunday night stabbed his 27-year-old girlfriend several times with a kitchen knife at Lanuvio near Rome. The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the woman was taken to hospital where she is in intensive care.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su