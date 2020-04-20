Coronavirus: 50,000 catering firms 'risk going bust'

Rome, April 20 - Some 50,000 catering firms risk going bust with the loss of 300,000 jobs, sector group FIPE and retail group Confcommercio said Monday. FIPE said the public-service sector - bars, restaurants, pizzerias, catering chains, discotheques, pasticcerias and beach establishments - were "in a deep crisis" and had lost 30 billion euros. "Already many businessmen are thinking of not reopening their activity because the support measures for the sector are still gravely insufficient and they can't see the market conditions to be able to reopen".