Politicians should seek country's good, not party's - pope

Vatican City
20 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 22 - Politicians should seek the good of their countries and not their parties, Pope Francis said Monday. "Let us pray today for the men and women who have a political vocation - politics is a high form of charity - for the political parties in the various countries, that in this moment of pandemic they should together seek the good of the country, and not the good of their party," he said at Casa Santa Marta.
