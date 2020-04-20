Coronavirus: Conte renews drive for euro bonds

Rome, April 22 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday renewed his drive for euro bonds to cope with the coronavirus economic emergency telling a German daily that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has a "bad reputation" after the Greek crisis. Conte told Suddeutsche Zeitung that Germany "is slamming on the brakes with its trade surplus" and that the Netherlands "is keeping revenue from the EU with its fiscal dumping". He said he had spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the EU summit on April 23 where the Eurobond-ESM tussle will again loom large as northern states fight the 'coronabonds' Italy and other southern countries are proposing.