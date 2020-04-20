Coronavirus: We must work together for phase two - Speranza

Rome, April 20 - Italy must work together to start phase two of the coronavirus emergency when lockdown will be progressively relaxed, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday. "We have approved all together the norms to make sure that May 4 is a date we can work on to build this phase two," he said. "I hope I can meet the unions and business associations as soon as possible. "But I want to be clear on one point: the battle has not been won". The tracking app that the government has chosen to help contain the virus, Speranza added, "can be very useful to boost our country's digital health". As for the soccer season restarting, Speranza said "I'm a great fan but with over 400 deaths a day that is sincerely the last problem to deal with".