Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 137

Coronavirus: Local elections put off till Sep-Dec (2)
Taranto, un video per incentivare la denuncia contro i maltrattamenti
Rome
20 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 20 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 137 after another physician died on Monday. The latest casualty was Antonio Lerose, an ear, nose and throat specialist, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said. Earlier Monday FNOMCEO reported another six doctors died.
