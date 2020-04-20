Coronavirus: firms start getting govt liquidity support

>ANSA-FOCUS/ Traces of virus found in Paris's non-drinking water
Rome
20 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 20 - Firms hit by the coronavirus emergency will start to get liquidity support on Monday as part of the government's efforts to support the economy. Banking association ABI has promised that the funds, up to 25,000 euros, will be available in 24 hours if the documentation is in order.
