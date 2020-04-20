Lunedì 20 Aprile 2020 | 08:37

Paris
>ANSA-FOCUS/ Traces of virus found in Paris's non-drinking water

Rome
Coronavirus: firms start getting govt liquidity support

Rome
ANSA/ Coronavirus: Relax restrictive measures gradually says WHO

Rome
Coronavirus:'Immuni' is the app chosen to help contain virus

Rome
Coronavirus: no of infected up 355, lowest since March 2

Rome
Phase two to be implemented in 3 macro areas - sources

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129

Milan
Campari in talks to buy Champagne Lallier (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Reopening May 4 not sure says Crimi

Rome
Italian soccer to restart May or June - FIGC chief Gravina (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: flu jab to be compulsory for over-65s in Lazio

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio ricorda la promozione in Serie C: «Ora obiettivo è la B»

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, stop programmazione aprile al Petruzzelli: via ai rimborsi

Batemergenza coronavirus
Canosa, muore un altro anziano della Rssa: sale a il numero dei decessi

BrindisiL'arresto
San Michele Salentino, in casa 129 grammi di marijuana: finisce ai domiciliari

LecceImprenditoria
imprese del Sud

FoggiaIl giallo
Filamto in via Meridiana

PotenzaCoronavirus
Panoramica di Moliterno

TarantoIstruzione
Lumsa, sedute di laurea

MateraLa decisione
Covid 19 a Matera, nello stabilimento Natuzzi si producono mascherine

Rome

Coronavirus: firms start getting govt liquidity support

Banking association ABI says up to 25,000 euros if docs in order

Rome, April 20 - Firms hit by the coronavirus emergency will start to get liquidity support on Monday as part of the government's efforts to support the economy. Banking association ABI has promised that the funds, up to 25,000 euros, will be available in 24 hours if the documentation is in order.

