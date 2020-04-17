ANSA/ Coronavirus: Relax restrictive measures gradually says WHO

Venerdì 17 Aprile 2020 | 22:42

Rome

Guidance published with six criteria for 'reopening'

Rome, April 17 - World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated on Friday that countries should be careful when easing lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. "We have already said that relaxing restrictive measures must be a gradual process," Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his regular press briefing. "Yesterday, we published our guidance which we encourage countries to read and apply". The guidance gives six criteria that individual countries must consider: that contagion is under control; that the health system is able to test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact; that security measures are implemented in work places and schools; that the epidemic is down in health facilities and nursing homes; that 'imported' risks are managed; that citizens and informed and aware. The WHO thanked Europe too. "I had a very good call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Adhanom Ghebreyesus said via Twitter, "on the need to accelerate development of diagnostics, therapeutics & vaccines for COVID19, and the importance of ensuring access for the most vulnerable populations. "Thanked her for the EU's strong support to WHO". In the meantime, the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus at the global level has passed the 146,000 mark, according to the latest tally released by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deceased worldwide is now 146,071 and there are 2,172,031 cases. The number of people to have recovered has risen to 554,232.

