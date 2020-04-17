Coronavirus:'Immuni' is the app chosen to help contain virus

Venerdì 17 Aprile 2020 | 21:01

Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Rome
Rome
Rome
Naples
Rome
Rome
Rome

App will make tracing contacts faster says ISS head Brusaferro

Rome, April 17 - The government has chosen the app that will speed up tracing coronavirus contagion and contribute to the management of 'phase two' of the emergency. It is called Immuni and it meets the criteria set by Europe: it is voluntary, anonymous and uses bluetooth technology. But it will be necessary to convince 60% of the Italian population to use it to make it work. Experts have asked the government to publish the application's source code to have a clearer idea of its use and any eventual vulnerability, including in terms of privacy. "It is an instrument that speeds up the tracing of contacts but that does not take away the fact that it needs to count on people," said Silvio Brusaferro, the director of the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The Immuni app will first be tested in a few regions and then extended, explained Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri, who signed the ordinance that effectively selected the contact-tracing system of the Milan-based Bending Spoons Spa company. The app is based on bluetooth technology. Every smartphone will regularly emit an anonymous ID code that can be picked up by other smartphones using the same app in the area - within a few metres. If one of the app users reports that they have tested positive for the coronavius, the system makes it possible to inform the people with whom they have been close to in the previous few days. Immuni will also feature a sort of "clinical diary" where each user will be able to store information about their state of health with the option to update it if there are changes.

