Coronavirus: no of infected up 355, lowest since March 2

Rome, April 17 - The Civil Protection Department said Friday that 106,962 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 355 more than Thursday. It is the lowest daily rise since March 2, when it was 258. Thursday's rise was 1,189. The department said 22,745 people have now died with the coronavirus here, 575 more than Thursday. That is up from Thursday's rise of 525. It said 42,727 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Italy, 2,563 more than Thursday. Thursday's rise was 2,072. The total number of cases, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is 172,434, up 3,493 on Thursday.