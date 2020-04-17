Phase two to be implemented in 3 macro areas - sources

Coronavirus: no of infected up 355, lowest since March 2
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - Phase two of emerging from the coronavirus lockdown will be implemented at various paces in three macro areas, the north, centre, and the south, and according to their respective stages of infection, sources said Friday. These differentiated reopenings will be monitored after 15 days to see if containment measures are working, according to the experts advising the government on phase two.
