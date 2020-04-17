Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 129 as two more physicians died Friday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO said. They were Eugenio Inglese (former ward chief in nuclear medicine) and Vincenzo Frontera (family doctor). The toll includes retired doctors who have returned to the front line in the battle against the virus.
