Venerdì 17 Aprile 2020 | 17:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129

 
Milan
Campari in talks to buy Champagne Lallier (2)

Campari in talks to buy Champagne Lallier (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Reopening May 4 not sure says Crimi

Coronavirus: Reopening May 4 not sure says Crimi

 
Rome
Italian soccer to restart May or June - FIGC chief Gravina (2)

Italian soccer to restart May or June - FIGC chief Gravina (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: flu jab to be compulsory for over-65s in Lazio

Coronavirus: flu jab to be compulsory for over-65s in Lazio

 
Naples
Coronavirus: I'm ready to close Campania's borders - De Luca (2)

Coronavirus: I'm ready to close Campania's borders - De Luca (2)

 
Rome
GDP fell 5% in first quarter - Bank of Italy (2)

GDP fell 5% in first quarter - Bank of Italy (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 1 out of 3 Church-run schools 'won't reopen' (2)

Coronavirus: 1 out of 3 Church-run schools 'won't reopen' (2)

 
Reggio Calabria
Coronavirus: Fined driver attacks cops in front of daughter

Coronavirus: Fined driver attacks cops in front of daughter

 
Rome
Coronavirus infection curve dipping says ISS

Coronavirus infection curve dipping says ISS

 
Vatican City

Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari spera nel disco verde, playoff leggeri o ripescaggio

Il Bari spera nel disco verde, playoff leggeri o ripescaggio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batfondi ue
Bat, truffa su fondi agricoltura ai danni dell'Agea: GdF sequestra 380mila euro, 18 indagati

Bat, truffa su fondi agricoltura ai danni dell'Agea: GdF sequestra 380mila euro, 18 indagati

 
Barimigrazioni
Bari, sul Lungomare S.Giorgio 6 nidi di «fratino»: transennati

Bari, sul Lungomare S.Giorgio 6 nidi di «fratino»: transennati

 
Foggiavideo
Attentati Foggia: uomo incastrato dai filmati, non risponde davanti al gip

Attentati Foggia: uomo incastrato dai filmati, non risponde davanti al gip

 
Lecceviolazioni decreto
Gallipoli, tutti insieme, adulti e bimbi, a festeggiare compleanno: sanzioni

Gallipoli, tutti insieme, adulti e bimbi, a festeggiare compleanno: multa da 400 euro ciascuno

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: 1 nuovo positivo nelle ultime 24 ore, 22 decessi in totale

Coronavirus Basilicata: 1 nuovo positivo nelle ultime 24 ore, 22 decessi in totale

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Martina, confermato, sabato torna il mercato

Martina Franca: confermato, sabato torna il mercato

 
Materasanità
Coronavirus, Azienda Sanitaria Matera: «Screening popolazione vulnerabile»

Coronavirus, Azienda Sanitaria Matera: «Screening popolazione vulnerabile»

 
Brindisiemergenza coronavirus
Brindisi coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

 

i più letti

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Elettra Lamborghini in versione sexy cuoca

Elettra Lamborghini in versione cuoca

Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati

Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi»

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi». «Pulizie entro il 3 maggio»

Milan

Campari in talks to buy Champagne Lallier (2)

Move would be first Italian takeover of French champagne maker

Campari in talks to buy Champagne Lallier (2)

Milan, April 17 - Italian beverages group Campari is in exclusive talks with Sarl Ficoma of France, Francis Tribaut's family holding company, to buy 80% of Champagne Lallier and its units with a view to taking over 100% of the French champagne maker, sources said Friday. It would be the first takeover of a French champagne company by an Italian company.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati