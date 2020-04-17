Coronavirus: Reopening May 4 not sure says Crimi

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - It is "absolutely" not certain that all of Italy's productive activities will be reopened after the coronavirus lockdown ends on May 4, ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Vito Crimi said Friday. "It is absolutely impossible to say that May 4 is a certain date" to reopen all the locked-down activities, he said. Crimi said it was up to the government, and not regional governors, to say when the restart should happen.
