Coronavirus: I'm ready to close Campania's borders - De Luca (2)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129
Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati
Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati
Naples
17 Aprile 2020
Naples, April 17 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca said Friday he was ready to close Campania's borders to stop the coronavirus if northern regions reopen too early. "If we were to have rushes from regions where the contagion is so strong, Campania will close its borders. "We will issue an ordinance to ban entry to the citizens coming from those regions".
