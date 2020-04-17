Coronavirus: flu jab to be compulsory for over-65s in Lazio

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129
Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati
Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - The flu jab is to be compulsory for the over-65s in Lazio from September, sources said Friday. Failing to get the jab will mean being barred from entering care homes or other places of social gathering, in order to ensure social distancing, they said.
