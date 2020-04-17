Venerdì 17 Aprile 2020 | 17:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129

Milan
Campari in talks to buy Champagne Lallier (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Reopening May 4 not sure says Crimi

Rome
Italian soccer to restart May or June - FIGC chief Gravina (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: flu jab to be compulsory for over-65s in Lazio

Naples
Coronavirus: I'm ready to close Campania's borders - De Luca (2)

Rome
GDP fell 5% in first quarter - Bank of Italy (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: 1 out of 3 Church-run schools 'won't reopen' (2)

Reggio Calabria
Coronavirus: Fined driver attacks cops in front of daughter

Rome
Coronavirus infection curve dipping says ISS

Vatican City

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari spera nel disco verde, playoff leggeri o ripescaggio

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batfondi ue
Bat, truffa su fondi agricoltura ai danni dell'Agea: GdF sequestra 380mila euro, 18 indagati

Barimigrazioni
Bari, sul Lungomare S.Giorgio 6 nidi di «fratino»: transennati

Foggiavideo
Attentati Foggia: uomo incastrato dai filmati, non risponde davanti al gip

Lecceviolazioni decreto
Gallipoli, tutti insieme, adulti e bimbi, a festeggiare compleanno: sanzioni

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: 1 nuovo positivo nelle ultime 24 ore, 22 decessi in totale

Tarantonel Tarantino
Martina, confermato, sabato torna il mercato

Materasanità
Coronavirus, Azienda Sanitaria Matera: «Screening popolazione vulnerabile»

Brindisiemergenza coronavirus
Brindisi coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

i più letti

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Elettra Lamborghini in versione sexy cuoca

Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi»

Rome

Coronavirus: flu jab to be compulsory for over-65s in Lazio

Move to be valid from September

Rome, April 17 - The flu jab is to be compulsory for the over-65s in Lazio from September, sources said Friday. Failing to get the jab will mean being barred from entering care homes or other places of social gathering, in order to ensure social distancing, they said.

